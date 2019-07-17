US 2020 Olympic uniforms being produced at a factory in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (KETK) – A Soviet-built factory on the outskirts of Vietnam is now churning out sports jackets and apparel emblazoned with “United States Olympic Team” along with patches of the American Flag.

The factory is the official manufacturer for the U.S., Canada, and South African teams for the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The factory was originally built in 1955 to produce army supplies and uniforms as the southeast Asian nation was at war with the United States.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, the factory came under pressure to focus on exported products to raise money.

The factory is now a well-oiled machine, producing millions of units of sports apparel a year for brands like Nike, Supreme, and Lululemon.