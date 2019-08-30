Judge declares burn ban for Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller has ordered a burn ban for all of Upshur County until further notice.

According to the latest drought monitor, moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions has developed over portions of Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

In the order, Judge Tefteller cites “present circumstances in all or part of the unincorporated areas of Upshur County (that) create a public hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.”

The order bans “all outdoor burning” for 10 days from the order’s issue (August 30) “unless the restriction is terminated earlier based on a determination made by the Texas Forest Service” or the judge’s court.

Violation of the order could result in a fine of $500 and would be classified as a Class C misdemeanor.