UPS will waive holiday surcharges this year

There’s good news from UPS regarding holiday delivery.

The company says they won’t apply additional peak surcharges for residential deliveries during the busy holiday season.

However, packages with unusual dimensions requiring special handling will receive an additional surcharge.

UPS says it’s gearing up to handle a record number of holiday deliveries this year.

More than 70% of eligible packages will be processed in new automated facilities.

They say the announcement will allow customers to plan ahead before the shopping season gets underway.

