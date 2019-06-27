Castro breaks through in first night of Democratic debates

Updates of memorable moments of the first Democratic debates

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro is emerging from the first debate as the surprise of the night.

He was polling at just 1 percent before the debate, but according to Google Data, searches for him have spiked over 2,000%

Google Trends: Julian Castro has spiked +2,400% in search since the #DemDebate started. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 27, 2019

The second half of the debate have had much more mention of President Trump than the first.

Sen. Klobachar said:

“This president is literally, every single day, 10 minutes away from going to war. One tweet away from going to war. And I don’t think we should conduct foreign policy in our bathrobe at 5:00 in the morning.”

Sen Cory Booker was asked about gun control and answered: “If you need a license to drive, you need a license to buy a gun.”

“This is not about policy. This is personal.”

The moderators pressed all the candidates about whether the federal government would need to get involved to potentially take back guns.

None would say whether or not they would, however Sen. Klobuchar said that the government would have to offer to buy back assault rifles.

An unexpected technical difficulty with the candidates’ microphones has delayed the second half of the debate.

Candidates were attempting to answer a question about gun control.

President Trump fired at the network on Twitter for the gaff.

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Texans Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro fired back-and-forth about dealing with undocumented immigrants at the border.

Castro told O’Rourke he had not “done his homework.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 26: Democratic presidential candidates New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (L-R), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), former housing secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) take part in the first night of the Democratic presidential debate on June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Trump weighed in for the first time on the debate, tweeting “BORING.”

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro spoke out about his plan on reproductive rights in America.

“I don’t believe in reproductive freedom, I believe in reproductive justice.”

He also later said in the same statement that he would only appoint pro-choice judges to the federal bench.

Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke had a battle with former New York Mayor Bill Di Blasio about whether to eliminate all private insurance.

Di Blasio came at him saying that private companies do not serve American interests and that a Medicare for All plan would be the answer.

Warren and Di Blasio were the only candidates to raise their hands when asked who was in favor of abolishing private insurance companies.

O’Rourke said Wednesday in English at the debate in Miami that “this economy has got to work for everyone” and that, right now, it isn’t. Then he switched to Spanish, saying in that language that “we need to include everyone” in a booming national economy.

O’Rourke, who hails from the Texas-Mexico border city of El Paso, spoke in Spanish at length, then switched back to English. He said the Trump administration has focused on helping the wealthy and large corporations over everyday Americans – echoing similar sentiments of the other Democrats on stage.

Senator Elisabeth Warren came swinging for big corporations in her first question.