UPDATE: Waxahachie police say missing 6-year-old found dead

UPDATE: Waxahachie police say Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann, the 6-year-old who was the subject of an Amber alert, has been found dead in a Waxahachie parking garage.

Also found dead was Candace Harbin, the boy’s non-custodial parent also mentioned in the alert.

The two are reported to have been found in Harbin’s car.

No further details have been released.

KETK will update this story further as more details become available.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KETK) – The Waxahachie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy whom officials believe to be in imminent danger

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann was last seen in Waxahachie on August 22 at 4 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, and tan shoes. He is has blond hair and blue eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 lbs.

WPD is also looking for Candace Harbin, Ollie’s non-custodial parent, who is believed to be with Ollie and driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan bearing Texas license plate FLW5767.

Harbin, 46, has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’6″ and weighs 165 lbs.

Anyone with information is encouraged call Sgt. Dickinson at 214-934-6106.



