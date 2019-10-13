UPDATE: Sulphur Springs girl injured in wreck that killed mother, aunt is ‘very, very critical’

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – One of the two children injured in a head-on car crash that killed two women is still “very, very critical,” according to family members and friends.

Kaycee Ivey, 14, was with her mother, Keesha Ivey, aunt Sandy Reed, and cousin Jacob Reed, 9, returning to Sulphur Springs from a high school football game in Forney October 4 when their vehicle was involved in a head-on automobile accident in Van Zandt County.

According to DPS, a pickup driven by William Ivey, 51, of Trinidad was driving on the wrong side of the road. The truck struck another vehicle before it veered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with the Reed/Ivey vehicle.

Keesha Ivey and Sandy Reed were declared dead at the scene. Kaycee and Jacob were severely injured and flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

William Ivey and the driver of the first vehicle struck were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Keesha Ivey’s older son, Kholson, plays on the Sulpur Springs football team. He was on the bus ahead of Ivey and Reed’s vehicle when the crash happened.

Jacob has since been released from the hospital, but Kaycee remains in Children’s Medical, where she has been on a ventilator.

According to information from family and friends, she has an infection and is suffering from high fever. Attempts to remove and then replace the breathing tube have led to complications.

The family asks for continued prayers for her recovery.

Those who wish to help the families in more material ways can donate to a GoFundMe account. To look for other fundraising events or opportunities, visit the Reed/Cavanaugh Benefit page on Facebook.

