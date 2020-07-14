Breaking News
Panola County caretaker found dead in home, elderly woman found incoherent on floor

UPDATE: Police at fatal shooting in Michigan after fight over wearing mask

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: (10:24 a.m.) – A 43-year-old Grand Ledge man is dead after being shot by a police officer following a fight at a Dimondale Quality Dairy store.

According to the Michigan State Police, the argument began over wearing a mask inside the store.

Police say the 43-year-old stabbed the man he was arguing with and left to a nearby neighborhood.

The stabbing victim has been treated for his injuries.

The younger man then pulled a knife on an Eaton County deputy, who then shot the man.

The man died of his injuries.

The Michigan State Police is heading up the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar