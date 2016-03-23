UPDATE: Laachraoui on the run, unnamed suspect connected to Belgian airport bombing arrested

According to FOX News, the arrest made early Wednesday morning connected to the Brussels airport bombing was not that of Najim Laachraoui.



Belgian police are now saying the arrestee is an unnamed suspect who was not pictured in the photograph, which went viral, of three suspects pushing carts.

Officials say Laachraoui, the man behind the construction of the bombs involved in the November 2015 Paris attacks, as well as Tuesday’s, is still on the run. Brothers, Ibrahim and Khalid el-Bakraoui, are said to have carried out the suicide bombings.



FOX News reports the unnamed suspect was captured in the Anderlect district of Brussels, near the Molenbeek district which has become synonymous with radical jihadism in Belgium.