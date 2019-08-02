UPDATE: Fireman injured in Arp fire

ARP, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire in Arp has left a firefighter injured.

Chris Vannoy, 24, was airlifted to a local hospital with burns over 50 percent of his body below his waist.

Vannoy was injured Monday afternoon when he saw smoke from a shed on a neighbor’s property, behind a residence. He called in the smoke and went to check it out. When he opened the door to the shed, he was burned.

Multiple departments responded to the fire, which has been extinguished.

Officials are now investigating to determine how it started.

There is no word yet on Vannoy’s condition.

