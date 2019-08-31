UPDATE: 9 shot, teen arrested in football shooting

UPDATE:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police have arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium on Friday night.

Deangelo Parnell, 17, is charged with nine counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department.

The shots were fired in the concourse of the stadium near the end of the LeFlore vs. Williamson High School football game. At least ten people were injured. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells News 5 those injured range in age from 15-18. Five people were critically hurt.

UPDATE (10:18 p.m.) — Mobile Police say at least 10 people have been shot at Ladd Peebles Stadium. Police say the age of those injured ranges from 15 to 18. Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms 10 people were transported to area hospitals. The five patients transported by MFRD were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but with non-life threatening injuries.

Three other patients were transported to the hospital via private ambulance service and two others were driven to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police say two people are in custody. Police say they are questioning them, but have not confirmed if they are the shooters.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste asks “Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events. They’re bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they’re putting other people in harm’s way. ” Chief Battiste and the Mobile Police Department has been advocating to prevent teen violence in the city.

“We’re going to have to be more aggressive on our end, the city, as to how we hold the individual accountable when they go before the courts. We have got to make sure they understand that we will not tolerate juvenile violence in our community,” says Chief Battiste.

Chief Battise says they will make sure the suspects are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“This is unacceptable for people to not to be able to come out and enjoy an event watching their children play at a football game and watching their children perform in the band,” says Chief Battiste.

Chief Battise is asking parents, if their children were at Ladd Stadium and are not at home, to call local hospitals or to reach out on their cell phones to make sure they’re okay.

Police say they are still getting witness statements as they continue to investigate the shooting.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are responding to a shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime map.

There was a high school football game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School at the stadium.

According to witnesses, the game had already ended at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses say there was a fight in the stands several minutes before the end of the game.

This is a developing story.