UPDATE: 5-year-old Waskom child dies from child abuse

WASKOM, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained during an ongoing child abuse situation in East Texas.

When deputies arrived, Danielle Faulkner and her boyfriend Larry Prudhomme told investigators the child fell off their porch causing him to have a seizure and trouble breathing.

While treating him the boy EMS noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body and told deputies that they didn’t feel the amount of bruising was consistent with falling off the porch.

Faulkner and Prudhomme were both arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for Injury to a child causing serious bodily injury 1st-degree felony.

“Statistics show that in 90 percent or more of child abuse cases, the child knows, loves, or trusts the abuser, and in the majority of those cases it is somebody whose related to a child or a parents boyfriend, girlfriend,” said Roxanne Stevenson, Executive Director of The Martin House Children Advocacy Center.

This is just one of many recent abuse cases in East Texas.

A Tyler Police Officer his wife, Mark and Cheryl Layne, were arrested after two of their adopted sons confided in school officials that they were hit on two separate occasions.

Over the weekend, protestors stood outside the medial center of o Cherly Layne letting the world know that child abuse will not be tolerated.

