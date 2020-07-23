UIL announces new guidelines for marching bands

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK)- The UIL guidelines are affecting more than just sports. The new measures are now making marching bands limit how long they can practice.

Friday night lights wouldn’t be as fun without the marching band, but with new requirements schools are forced to adapt.

“I cut my summer band schedule in half,” explained Tom Mensch, the Band Director. Changing the summer schedule is just one change he has had to make to ensure the safety of his students.

After reading the long anticipated guidelines from the UIL. One new regulation centered around keeping six feet of distance between members.

“Originally our camp day was going to be from 8 to 4, with an hour break for lunch, and you can’t keep kids apart during an hour break,” explained Mensch.

With football possibly being extended into 2021, marching bands will have to prepare for two seasons at the same time.

“I think the biggest changes for us is in January we could be playing football, I think our team plans on playing football in January and that’s when we usually transition to concert season,” said Rhonda Daniel, the Band Director for Longview ISD.

Some teams are now using a split method, where half the team will practice in the morning or outside, and the other half will practice in the evening or inside.

Masks now have to be worn when band members are not actively practicing or playing, something Longview ISD is preparing for.

“I envision, this, that they will have them around their neck, and when they’re not playing it’s on and I believe when they’re talking or we are talking to them we are supposed to have our masks on,” explained Daniel.

As parents decide whether or not to send their children back to the classroom, Band Directors are trying to make sure everyone is on the same page, virtually.

“One of the things we are trying to do is keep them focused on playing at home, and recording and streaming our rehearsals or playing rehearsals so those kids can know exactly where we’re at,” said Mensch.

The UIL did increase the amount of time students can practice during the summer, from 10 to 20 hours, to make up for lost time earlier in the spring. Starting August 1st, the time will go back down to 10.