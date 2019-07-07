U.S. women beat Netherlands 2-0 to win World Cup

LYON, France (KETK) – The U.S. women’s national soccer team has won its fourth World Cup title by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France.
The first half of the game was scoreless. Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe got the first goal with a penalty kick 61 minutes into the game. Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the second goal eight minutes later.
The First Lady was among many celebrating the win and congratulating the team on social media.
This is the second consecutive and fourth overall title for the U.S. women’s team, which dominated competitors throughout this World Cup series.
Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot as top scorer and the Golden Ball as its top player and raised her arms in her by-now familiar victory pose when she collected it. Alex Morgan won the Silver Boot.
Rose Lavelle was honored with the Bronze Ball award and Alyssa Naeher earned the Golden Glove for the Women’s World Cup’s best goalkeeper.
Rapinoe’s sixth goal moved her even with teammate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White as the tournament’s leading scorers.
The U.S. women’s team won the World Cup in 1991, 1999 and 2015.