U.S. women beat Netherlands 2-0 to win World Cup

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammates following the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

LYON, France (KETK) – The U.S. women’s national soccer team has won its fourth World Cup title by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France.

The first half of the game was scoreless. Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe got the first goal with a penalty kick 61 minutes into the game. Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the second goal eight minutes later.

The First Lady was among many celebrating the win and congratulating the team on social media.

Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019

This is the second consecutive and fourth overall title for the U.S. women’s team, which dominated competitors throughout this World Cup series.

Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot as top scorer and the Golden Ball as its top player and raised her arms in her by-now familiar victory pose when she collected it. Alex Morgan won the Silver Boot.

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with the Golden Ball award following the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rose Lavelle was honored with the Bronze Ball award and Alyssa Naeher earned the Golden Glove for the Women’s World Cup’s best goalkeeper.

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rapinoe’s sixth goal moved her even with teammate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White as the tournament’s leading scorers.

The U.S. women’s team won the World Cup in 1991, 1999 and 2015.