U.S. Steel winds down operations at 2 ETX plants set for indefinite idling

LONE STAR, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Operations are winding down at two East Texas steel manufacturing plants that will be idled indefinitely in the coming weeks.

United States Steel Corporation says they decided in early May to idle the plants in Lone Star and Hughes Springs, where they make steel products for the energy industry, and reduce operations at their Fairfield Tubular plant in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

U.S. Steel says the decision to idle the plants was made in response to the sudden and dramatic decline in business conditions resulting from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says they have issued Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices to approximately 1,300 employees at all three plants who may be impacted by these actions, which includes both represented and non-represented employees. They say the exact numbers of impacted employees have not yet been finalized, and they anticipate they will be lower in some cases.

“The adjustment of operations has the potential to impact approximately 600 employees at Lone Star Tubular Operations,” according to Corporate Communications Manager Megan Cox. “While we do not expect to lay off that number of employees, the total number of employees impacted will depend on operational and maintenance needs.”

Idling means the company maintains ownership of the plants and production capabilities, typically placing operations on hold or reducing production in response to market forces. The Electric-Weld Pipe Mill at Lone Star Tubular Operations plant was previously idled in 2016 “due to challenging market conditions for tubular products created by fluctuating oil prices, reduced rig counts, and high levels of unfairly traded imports,” according to the company website. Operations at that mill were restarted in 2019 as demand rose again for American-made tubular steel products.

Lone Star is located in Morris County and is about 73 miles from Texarkana and about six miles outside Daingerfield.