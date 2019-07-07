U.S. Postal Service marking Apollo 11 50th anniversary with new Forever stamps

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history when they became the first humans ever to set foot on the moon.

The world held its breath and watched on television as Armstrong descended first from the lunar lander, named Eagle, to the surface of the moon with the iconic words, “That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”

With that step, the United States, locked in the Cold War with the Soviet Union, won the space race. The victory, though, was felt by, as Armstrong had said, all mankind.

In the fall of 1969, Armstrong and Aldrin, along with Michael Collins, pilot of the command module Columbia, made a goodwill tour of the world, visiting 24 countries and attracting an audience estimated at more than 100 million people.

Now, with the 50th anniversary of that historic event approaching, the U.S. Postal Service has announced that it will issue Forever® stamps featuring two designs – one of the moon, and one of Armstrong’s iconic photograph of Aldrin in his spacesuit on the surface of the moon.





The other stamp, a photograph of the moon taken in 2010 by Gregory H. Revera from his home in Madison, Alabama, shows the landing site of the lunar module, Eagle, in the Sea of Tranquility. The site is indicated on the stamp by a dot. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp art.

The stamps will officially be issued on Friday, July 19, at an event at the Apollo Saturn V Center at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The issue will be one of many events hosted by NASA to mark the anniversary.

In addition to the stamps, the USPS is offering ceremony programs, first-day covers, postmarks, and other commemorative items. All can be ordered from the USPS website.

The service is sharing news for the stamp on social media with the hashtags #MoonLandingStamps and #AstronautStamps.

For an in-depth look at NASA’s historic Apollo Program, including historic footage, audio tapes, and photography; publicly available posters and resources; and information on Apollo Anniversary celebration events across the country, see the website at www.nasa.gov/apollo50.