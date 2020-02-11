Tyrannosaurus species named ‘Reaper of Death’ discovered in Canadian storage room 10 years later

(CNN) — A Canadian Ph.D. student studying dinosaur bones made the discovery of a lifetime– a previously-undiscovered type of dinosaur.

However, he wasn’t on a remote archaeological dig. He found the unique bones stashed in a museum’s storage room.

Jared Voris has spent years in the collections storage room at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller. That’s when he came across the six bones that were put there 10 years ago. Now he is looking at all the Tyrannosaur bones to learn more about the evolution of the species.

On the skull fragments, he saw vertical ridges that ran the length of the upper jaw.

Jared Voris says, “And so that’s just one of the characteristics that we initially saw and said ok this is something unique, we haven’t seen this before in other Albertan tyrannosaurs so this must mean its a unique feature to a unique species.”

Voris’ Ph.D. supervisor is Darla Zelenitsky. She says its rare to find a Tyrannosaur because there weren’t many around millions of years ago.

Darla Zelenitsky says, “They were the apex predators of the ecosystem, and the nature of the food chain relative to plant-eating dinosaurs there just weren’t many of these apex predators.”

Francois Therrien says the specimen was discovered by a southern Alberta farmer named John De Groot in 2008 and entered into the museum collection two years later.

By looking at the rock where the fossils were found, Therrien says they’re roughly 79 million years old and 12 million older than T-Rex.

Curator Of Dinosaur Paleoecology Francois Therrien says, “There’s very few places in the world where you can brag that you have five different species of tyrannosaurs, most places like in the States, if you have one, two, maybe three tyrannosaurs, you’re very lucky, here in Alberta we already have five.”

Jared Voris says, “So we started to work on identifying that as the new species which we recently named as Thanatotheristes Degrootorum.”

Voris’ findings and the name of the new Tyrannosaur are published in the Cretaceous Research Journal.

This summer the team will head back to the original site where the bones were found to see what else they can find if there are other parts of the skeleton there, but they’ll also search the rest of the province where other rock faces of the same time period are exposed to see if they can find any more specimens.