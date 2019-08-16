Live Now
Tyler teacher gifted her #Amazonwishlist for first day of school thanks to Stonewater Roofing

Jannah Butler is a 3rd grade Math teacher at Caldwell Elementary in Tyler.

She’s going on her 10th year in the classroom and for her and like many of her peers, providing the right atmosphere for her classroom comes at a price.

“I think when you go into teaching you know that you’re going to want to spend your money to make your classroom feel comfortable and fun,” said Butler.

Lucky for Butler, there’s a national movement going around called #Clearthelist.

It’s a movement that started by another Texas teacher and has become quite the trend.

Earlier in August we shared this story with you.

SUPPLIES SURPRISE: East Texas teachers fulfill wish lists through viral Facebook group

If you’re interested in helping a teacher or joining the movement to stock supplies in your classroom.

Join the Facebook page by clicking HERE

