Tyler Senior Center holds pre-New Year’s Eve dance

TYLER, TX (KETK)- The Tyler Senior Center is hosting their 14th annual Pre-New Year’s Eve dance.

The community is welcome to attend the event which will be held at the Rose Garden.

It starts at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $20.

Dr. Otis Webster, known as the man with the golden voice, will perform throught the night.

“He’s just a wonderful person and his entertainment is wonderful from blues to motwon,” said Kay Odom with the city of Tyler. “You’ll hear all your great songs and even if you don’t want to dance and get your happy feet up you can sit and enjoy your you day.”

There will be plenty of dancing and heavy appetizers.