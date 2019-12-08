Tyler salon helps those with special needs by offering free haircuts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s the season of giving back and one haircut salon owner in East Texas is using her talents to offer a free service to those in need.

Donna Granberry has been the owner of ‘Salon Selections’ for 15 years.

On Saturday she offered free haircuts to children with disabilities to honor her son who has special needs.

She has experience giving her son haircuts and wants to give back where she can.

Granberry offers free haircuts every year and will be doing it again next holiday season.