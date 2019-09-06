TYLER, Texas (KETK)- UPDATE 9/06/19 (3:15 PM) Tyler police said Friday afternoon that the little boy who was abandoned on Gaston Street in Tyler has been reunited with his family.

The details are limited at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tyler police are asking for the publics help in identifying a 2-year-old boy that was dropped off in the 1500 block of N. Gaston Street around 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Police received a call from a woman who lives on N. Gaston who stated that a driver pulled up in a tannish/brown Nissan car and asked if the little boy was hers? When the woman responded “no,” the driver told her that he found the child on Martin Luther King. Witness said that’s when he placed the child in the street and drove away.

The child was only wearing socks when he abandoned the child. The women immediately called the police and reported the incident.

At this time no calls have been received stating that they are missing a child.

If you recognize this child please contact the Tyler Police Department at 911.