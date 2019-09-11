1  of  2
Tyler police say no injuries in incident at Walmart, employees back in the store

UPDATE: (7:30 p.m.):

Law enforcement is investigating the incident at Walmart as a shooting but not an active shooter, according to police.

No one was injured and no bullet casings or shells have been recovered.

Employees are returning to the store. Police are still on the scene.

Don Martin, information officer for the Tyler Police Department, said police are searching the area around Walmart for the person or persons involved.

UPDATE (7:17 p.m.):

Police say no one was injured in the shooting and the store has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are responding to reports of gunfire at the Walmart on Hwy 64W.

Witnesses have reported “a heavy police presence” at the store, and several have reported hearing gunshots.

A shop owner in the Walmart shopping complex says Walmart has been evacuated.

This is a developing situation. KETK has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more details become available.

people running out at walmart on 64 screaming gunshots!

Posted by Joel Alvarado on Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Video from Joel Alvarado via Facebook

