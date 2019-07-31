Tyler police investigating armed robbery at gas station

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating an armed robbery at a Valero gas station on the West Loop.

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday night just after 10:30 p.m. at the Valero at 1301 WSW Loop 323.

Two black male suspects entered the store and stole the cash from the register and numerous packs of cigarettes at gun point, according to police. The suspects fled on foot and officers were unable to locate them in the area.

Both suspects were described as approximately 5’10” and 6’00” tall and between 17 to 25 years of age. The suspects were wearing ski-knit caps that were pulled down over their faces and black clothing. The female clerk was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.