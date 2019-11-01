Tyler police arrest 2 juvenile suspects in 2 armed robberies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police investigators have charged two 15-year-old juveniles, one from Dallas and one from Tyler, in connection with two major criminal investigations.

The suspects are charged with committing an aggravated robbery, where a 16-year-old was shot during a struggle over a gun that he was selling. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Jimmy John’s Restaurant in the 5300 block of S. Broadway, on August 4, 2019.

Investigators have also charged the 15-year-old juvenile from Dallas, for the aggravated robbery of a TJC female student. She was held at gunpoint while he stole her car from her in the parking lot at U.T. Health on October 14. The suspect was brought back to Tyler from Dallas and is being detained in the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.

The car was recovered in Dallas Friday.

Both suspects remain in the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.