Tyler PD investigating a body that was discovered behind a Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler police are investigating a body that was discovered behind a Walmart in Northwest Tyler.

According to detective Andy Erbaugh, officers received the call around 2:30 p.m. Officers were sent to the Walmart located at 3820 TX-64 in Tyler.

Police said it appears the person likely died of natural causes. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The identity of the body has not been identified. According to police the area behind the Walmart is known to have a lot of the homeless community.

