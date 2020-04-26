Tyler PD bids sad farewell to K-9 Officer Paco

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Retired K-9 Officer Paco died Friday.

Officer Paco had served the department faithfully for eight years before retiring in November of 2019.

He had been partner, friend, and very good boy to Officer Steve Black.

In addition to busting bad guys, Officers Black and Paco were popular visitors at schools, introducing young East Texans to police work.

@targettylerisd wants to thank officer Black with the @TYLERPOLICEDEPT K-9 unit and Paco for coming to our school. This student loved the hands on learning from you guys! @jacktylerisd @tylerisd #geniushour #makeithappenEDU pic.twitter.com/6njFUoR0Bi — Nichole Crockett (@NicholeCrocket3) April 19, 2018

Rest in peace, Officer Paco, and thank you for your years of service to a grateful community.