Tyler PD arrest Nacogdoches man after motel door kicked in, forcing wife into vehicle

Tyler Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary and evading police.

According to the department, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the Super 8 Motel on the NNW Loop 323.

When they arrived, officers learned a man reportedly kicked in a door to a motel room, and forced his wife against her will into his vehicle.

Officers searched the area for the man in question’s vehicle and located it at Highway 64 and Loop 323.

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle and when the driver, now identified as Phillip Jones, 51, of Nacogdoches, failed to pull over and lead officers on a pursuit back to the motel.

Jones was taken into custody and the wife was uninjured. He was booked into the Smith County jail on burglary and evading charges.