Tyler man shot near Texas College, taken to local hospital

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A man was shot several times near Texas College, and he was transported to a local hospital.

This happened around 9:20 p.m. at a basketball court across the street from the Victory Park Apartment complex.

The man with multiple gun shot wounds was transported in a private vehicle, but he was picked up by an officer near Palace and Ferguson after the officer was flagged down. The official then transported the wounded man to a hospital.

The victim was headed into surgery, and he told officers that he does not know who shot him.

Police are currently looking for tips.

