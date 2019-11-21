Tyler man sentenced to death in slaying of gas station clerk in 2017

Dameon Mosley, the man convicted of killing a Tyler gas station clerk in 2017 during a robbery, has been sentenced to death.

“He won’t be there for the birthdays, the Christmases. We’ve proven Dameon Mosley is going to hurt someone again,” said Smith County District Attorney, Jacob Putman.

And after less than one hour of deliberations, the jury agreed, sentencing Mosley to death in the murder of gas station clerk Billy Stacks.

“Based on the jury’s findings, the court assesses the punishment as death, and orders you taken to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division,” said Judge Christi Kennedy.

Cheryl Stacks spoke with KETK News back in 2017, just days after her husband was killed.

“He worked very hard, he was just something else, we’ve been married 40 years, I’ve known him all of my adult life and he’s not going to be there for me anymore,” said Stacks.

Moments after the sentence was handed down, she shared a quick message with us.

“I’m just glad he’s going away, so he will never be able to do this to anybody else,” said Stacks.

This is the first death penalty sentencing in Smith County since 2015.

The last Tyler man executed was Gregory Russeau. He was put to death on June 18, 2015 for the 2001 murder of an elderly man during a robbery. He was convicted of killing a 75-year-old auto repair shop owner during a crack cocaine binge.

And Mosley’s trial is the second capital murder trial for District Attorney, Jacob Putman.

“I think the jury sent a clear message, murder, robbery, people who victimize other people wont be tolerated and they returned the appropriate sentence,” said Putman.

The decision will automatically be sent to state and federal appeals courts to make sure they agree.

Mosley’s defense says his IQ of 80, which is considered borderline when it comes to intellectual disabilities, will be a big part of that appeal.

“The concern a lot of litigators have is that to discuss intellectual disabilities within a trial, there is too much concentration on the facts of the case, rather than on the medical diagnosis,” said Robbie McClung, Mosley’s defense attorney.

Mosley will join more than 200 inmates already on death row in Texas.