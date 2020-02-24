Tyler man dies after jumping from vehicle traveling 80 mph during high-speed chase

SHERIDAN, Wyoming (KETK) – A Tyler man is dead after jumping from a moving vehicle while evading police, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

On Friday, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a drunk driver. Officials were able to locate the vehicle which was traveling 97 mph in a 75 mph speed zone.

The trooper attempted to stop the driver, but he continued east on Interstate 90 at speeds of 85 to 90 mph.

As the trooper continued on his pursuit, the driver was seen reaching out of the sunroof in which he exited and jumped onto the roadway while the vehicle was still moving at speeds up to 80 mph.

The vehicle crashed into a median cable divider.

CPR was performed on the driver until medical services arrived a short time later.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and officials were able to identify him as 43-year-old Marshall R. Acker.