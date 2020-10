TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday facing charges related to the robbery of a gas station in Tyler.

Tyler police charged 48-year-old Robert McKenzie, of Tyler, with robbery and evading arrest on Monday.

McKenzie grabbed money that was on the counter at an Exxon station on Loop 323 and drove away, said information from the police department.

When an officer tried to pull him over, he continued to drive a short distance and then was taken into custody.