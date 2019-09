TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Last weekend, Robert E. Lee rolled through John Tyler, winning the Rose City Rivalry, and one Saturday later, they found themselves back at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, this time hosting the Nacogdoches Dragons.

With a victory, the Red Raiders would eclipse their win total from a season ago, while Nac was just looking for their first victory of 2019.

The Dragons made a valiant comeback, but Lee held on for the win, beating Nacogdoches 35-25.