Tyler ISD visual arts program receives distinguished Texas award

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Independent School District’s visual arts program received the 2020 Texas Art Education Association District of Distinction Award, according to a press release from Tyler ISD.

Over 1,000 school districts were eligible to apply in 2020 for the award, but only 42 districts earned this honor for providing a well-rounded education that integrates a visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity in students.

“We are so very excited to receive the TAEA District of Distinction Award for the second year,” Sandy Newton, Tyler ISD Director of Visual and Performing Arts, said. “Even though we only had two-thirds of the school year due to the pandemic, our teachers found a way to have a strong visual arts program and to meet the rubric of criteria needed for the designation.”

The districts were judged using a 12 point rubric that included components like community service, art display opportunities and arts integration.

Tyler ISD meet the community service componet with their Empty Bowl project, which allowed students to create and sell beautiful ceramic bowls. The proceeds from the event where then donated to the East Texas Food Bank.

Student’s art work was also selected and displayed at the Capitol in Austin during Youth Art Month, so the district met the display component.

Tyler ISD also integrated art into their school programs at Caldwell Arts Academy and at other campuses too.

“We truly have amazing artistic talent in Tyler ISD, and our teachers do a phenomenal job bringing out this talent in our students each and every day,” Newton said.

Tyler ISD and other districts will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division during the TAEA Virtual Conference on November 21.