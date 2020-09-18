Tyler ISD shares importance of applying to college through #WhyApply campaign

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – To celebrate the college application season, the American College Application Campaign, an initiative of the ACT’s Center for Equity in Learning, will host #WhyApply day on its social media channels and Tyler ISD is joining the celebration.

#WhyApply day shares messages on social media about the importance of applying to college.

Tyler ISD teachers, counselors, and administrators are postings messages throughout the day on why applying to college is an important step for all students.

“Participating in #WhyApply day shows solidarity across our District in the belief of postsecondary exposure and attainment for every student regardless of the postsecondary options they want to pursue.” Lillian Brooks, Tyler ISD AVID Coordinator

In 2020, Tyler ISD seniors earned more than $25 million in grants and scholarships for postsecondary colleges and programs.

Tyler ISD has prepared students for college by offering dual credit partnerships with Tyler Junior College, the District’s Early College High School campus and other programs.

Since the first ECHS graduating class walked the commencement stage in 2019, approximately 150 students have completed the first step of their college careers by earning an associate degree from Tyler Junior College, while at the same time getting their high school diplomas.

Additionally, Tyler ISD’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program aims to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society.

Throughout the District, approximately 2,500 elementary and secondary students at five elementary schools and all District middle and high schools participate in AVID curriculum to help ready them for the rigors of college.

Follow Tyler ISD Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for #WhyApply photos. For more information, contact Tyler ISD Communications at 903-262-1064