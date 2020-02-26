Tyler ISD reassures parents it is preparing any potential local coronavirus outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD is assuring parents that it is actively monitoring potential health issues related to the coronavirus in order to keep students, faculty, and the wider community safe from in the event of an outbreak locally.

In a press release, the district said it is “working closely with the CDC, the Texas department of State and Health Services, Northeast Texas Public Health District, local governments, and health care providers across Smith County to prepare for and respond to any potential coronavirus situation.”

The statement was released in a response to recent statements by Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, encouraging parents to call school districts regarding plans in the event of a possible coronavirus outbreak.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority for our District, and we are prepared,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Tyler ISD has a #safeTisd Leadership Team in place that consists of district leaders in health services, safety and security, facilities, transportation, human resources, guidance and counseling, and communications.”

“When a serious health concern arises, Tyler ISD works in conjunction with the CDC, and follows their recommended guidelines for prevention, treatment, and closure, if warranted,” said Rachel Barber, TISD Director of Health Services.

Should a need arise for the district to take action on any aspect of its district health and safety plan, Tyler ISD said it will inform parents and families through all district communications channels and local media.

In addition, Tyler ISD is in contact and working closely with surrounding school districts in Smith County.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Smith County.

Any further questions should be directed to the office of communications at 903-262-1064.