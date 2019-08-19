Tyler ISD earns record achievement through TEA ratings

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Education Agency released district report cards in August, grading each school on student achievements, progress, performance gaps, and post-secondary readiness.

Tyler ISD earned its highest rating yet with 45 distinctions across all measurements.

Past ratings include:

33 distinctions in 2017

28 distinctions in 2016

23 distinctions in 2015

“We’re extremely proud of the outcomes from the 2018-19 school year,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Our students, teachers, principals, and parents are to be championed for the year they had, and we look forward to continuing our efforts in supporting successful student outcomes this 2019-20 school year.”

Ratings can also be earned in reading/ELAR, math, science, and social studies at secondary levels only.

A full list of distinctions is below:

To find your school’s rating, click HERE.

