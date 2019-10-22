Tyler ISD board hires former Troup ISD leader as new assistant superintendent

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Independent School District has hired a new assistant superintendent.

Stuart Bird is the former Troup ISD superintendent and was approved by the board on Monday night.

He left the school in 2018.

Bird will succeed Rawly Sanchez, who resigned earlier this month.

No explanation has been given for his resignation.

During his time at Troup ISD, Bird had to change the school’s website, taking out “Goliath” to put “giant” after an out-of-state complaint was made.

Read about that story by CLICKING HERE.