Tyler Dogtoberfest brings all the dogs to the yard – for adoption

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Downtown Tyler went to the dogs on Saturday.

The puppers (and their owners) were out for the 4th annual Dogtoberfest, an event sponsored by SPCA of East Texas to promote adoptions from local shelters and rescue organizations.

The day featured music, food, and, of course, dogs of every size, color and type, all for a very good cause.

”A dozen local rescue groups are represented here today,” said Deborah Dobbs, president of SPCA of East Texas. “They all participate on an annual basis, and usually one day a year we can adopt about 100 animals.”

And that, said Dobbs, is really the goal of Dogtoberfest – to find homes for as many homeless animals as possible.