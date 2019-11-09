Tyler crews responding to structure fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Tyler.

The fire is on Selman Street near the intersection with Bois D’Arc.

No injuries have been reported.

The family has reportedly lived in the home since 1995.

