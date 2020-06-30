Tyler credit union, non-profit organization team up for fan drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) As it continues to get hotter here in East Texas, a Tyler credit union and non-profit organization have teamed up to help keep people cool.

Starting July 1, PATH, will be holding their annual fan drive that provides fans to more than 1,000 families each year.

PATH aims to help East Texans keep cool and reduce their energy costs, and Kelly Community Federal Credit Union is helping them for the second year in a row.

HERE’S WHAT TO DO:

Purchase a fan from Home Depot for $12, or

Donate directly to PATH here

For more information, you can call 903-617-2833.