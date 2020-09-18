Tyler City Council to open meetings up to the public

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- City Council is welcoming the public back into their meetings, according to a press release from the city’s communication office.

City Council will have their meetings on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. at City Hall on the second floor at 212 S. Bonner Ave.

A total of 36 people will be allowed inside the City Council Chamber, and 22 of these spots will be reserved for the general public. These 22 spots do not apply to members of the media.

Seating will be granted on a first come, first serve basis. Seats will also be marked to follow social distancing procedures designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Governor Greg Abbott.

Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. and everyone’s temperatures will be taken at the door upon arrival.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be available, and masks are required to enter the building and must be worn at all times.

The city will also continue to live stream all council meetings on Facebook for anyone who wants to attend virtually.