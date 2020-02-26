Tyler City Council approves 2020 ONYX seal project contract

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler City Council officials are paving the way for better roads in the city.

The City Council voted Wednesday to approve a $333,205.65 contract with Missouri Petroleum, LLC.

They will complete the construction of the 2020 ONXY seal project.

The project will cover about 11 miles of roads or 49 streets.

ONYX is a surface treatment that prolongs the life of the asphalt and gives drivers a safer surface to travel on.

“Public safety and economic competitiveness are dependent upon smooth, functional roadways. We have built a sustainable Quality Street Commitment fund that will improve our streets for future generations.” Edward Broussard, City Manager

The project is scheduled to begin in June and be complete at the end of July, depending on the weather.

The 2020 ONYX seal project is funded through the General Fund.