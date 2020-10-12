Tyler business experiences second fire in the last two weeks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There was fire at Coker Enterprises on Monday. This is the second time this has happened in the last two weeks.

The owner has been operating in Tyler for the past 43 years. When the first fire happened responders said they thought it was an accident, but this time they are having doubts.

With more than 30 fire, police and EMS vehicles at the scene, they joined forces to try to figure out what happened. The Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks said this second fire is suspicious.

“Due to circumstances right now, we do deem the fires are suspicious. We are processing what is behind me as a crime scene. That’s just protocol at this point. We don’t have enough at this point to say it’s an arson attempt or incendiary fire. However, we’re going to treat it as such,” said Brooks.

No one was injured.

Brooks said that if someone did start this fire, they did it without triggering any alarms.