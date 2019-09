TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The LGBTQ population in Tyler is having a day in the park.

Tyler Area Gays is hosting Pride in the Park Saturday at Southside Park on Shiloh Road until 2 p.m.

TAG is providing burgers and hot dogs and all the trimmings. The event will feature vendors, games, a silent auction and prizes.

Admission is free and the community is invited.

Southside Park is at 455 Shiloh Road.