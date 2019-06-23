TxDOT workers return $2,000 found beside highway

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Two TxDOT workers in the Dallas area proved recently honesty is still the best policy.

According to a TxDOT Facebook post, two workers, not identified in the post, found a bunch of bills wrapped in plastic on the side of the road where they were working. Inside the plastic – $2,000.

A wad of money, wrapped in plastic, lost on the side of the road. Who would have known had they kept it, right?

But they didn’t. The two turned it in. And later discovered the money belonged to a non-profit in the Dallas area.

As for why they reported their found treasure rather than keeping it for themselves, it’s not complicated.

“I have a conscience,” one of them said, “and I’m not going to take what’s not mine.”

Sometimes doing the right thing really is just that simple.

