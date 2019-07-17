TxDOT starts summer seal coat program

Over summer, hot temperatures mixed with rainy days can wreak havoc on East Texas roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation is starting their annual summer seal coat operation to treat roads and help them last years longer.

The treatment process happens in two steps.

The first is to lay down hot asphalt, followed by a layer of crushed rock.

This seals the road to keep water out by adding years of life and requiring less maintenance while creating a smooth surface for drivers.

“It gives you more time before you have to totally tear it apart it and rebuild it,” Kathi White, the TxDOT public information officer, said. “So that’s the whole idea behind the summer seal coat is to seal it. It improves that traction that maybe you’ve lost over the years making it safer for the travel.”

Besides better roadways, the operations will cause delays in eight counties in the TxDOT Tyler district over the next several weeks.

Work began on July 15th on US 79 in Rusk County and wrapped up the next day.

For the rest of this week, crews will be working on FM 2274 and FM 235.

TxDOT is reminding drivers to use caution in work zones over the next few weeks.

With workers in the roadway, traffic fines double.