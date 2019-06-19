TxDOT starts new campaign as East Texas nears unhealthy air quality

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching the ‘Drive Clean TX’ campaign as East Texas nears unhealthy air qualities.

TxDOT public information officer Kathi White cites increased drivers and summer traffic as a few reasons East Texas is facing this issue.

Cities like El Paso, Dallas and Houston have already surpassed healthy levels, and do not meet federal clean air standards.

To combat these dangerous levels, TxDOT is urging Texas drivers to do their part to keep the Lone Star state at healthy levels.

The group says changing simple behaviors can reduce vehicle emissions.

Their main suggestions are to keep vehicles maintained, inflate tires properly, seal gas caps, don’t overfill tanks, obey speed limits, and avoid idling as well as aggressive driving.

TxDOT says emissions from cars and trucks make up almost half of the air pollution in our state, and every little bit helps.