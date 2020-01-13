TxDOT deactivating tens of thousands of TxTag accounts

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The TxDOT is planning to deactivate tens of thousands of TxTag accounts to upgrade the tolling system.

The move, that began in December 2019, is expected to affect 50,000 thousand accounts.

It will only affect tags that begin with “00,” and TxDOT said those customers were notified about the deactivation by mail.

Though 50,000 seems like a lot, that is only two percent of tags statewide.

If there’s enough money in your account to cover tolls, you will not receive a bill in the mail, but if customers do not have enough money, they will get a bill if they are not enrolled in AutoPay.

If a customer hasn’t gotten a notice about their tag, they can contact customer service.