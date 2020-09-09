Two people arrested in Marshall after SWAT team find multiple drugs at a residence

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two individuals were arrested in Marshall after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team found multiple kinds of drugs at a home.

The SWAT team entered a residence at 298 Hays Rd with a search warrant that was a result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Investigators.

Officials search resulted in the seizure of approximately 30.9 grams of methamphetamines, prescription pills and prohibited short barrel shotgun. Police also recovered a stolen firearm taken from the Henderson Police Department.

The two people who where arrested were Brandi Rushton, 37, and Calvin Manning, 40, from Marshall.

Both individuals were taken to the Harrison County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, having a prohibited weapon, theft of a firearm and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.