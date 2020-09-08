Two men arrested after shots go astray in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested for shooting at a house in Titus County.

On Monday, the Titus County Deputies received a report of shots being fired towards a home on County Road 3045.

After the deputies arrived on the scene, more shots were fired.

The bullet struck in proximity towards the deputy and complainant.

The deputy instructed the complainant to return inside the residence as a precaution.

After reporting to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy proceeded cautiously to determine the location of the shooting.

The deputy located two males, 57-year-old Primitvo Cespedes and 17-year-old Cristian Cespedes.

The deputy was able to determine that the two men had been target practicing. They had been shooting a small bore rifle.

Both men were arrested for a 3rd Degree felony offense and were taken to the Titus County Jail.

No one was killed or injured, but officials say that tragedy could have happened.

Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram wants to remind people that they should use the utmost care when shooting firearm of any kind and follow basic firearms safety rules. Included in those rules is the necessity that shooters ALWAYS know what is beyond their target.

This holds true whether target practicing or when hunting. Even a common small bore firearms such as a .22 Long Rifle, has a potential range of one and a half miles.