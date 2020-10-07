Two East Texas Baptist University students receive Christian servant leadership award

MARSHALL, Texas – (KETK) – East Texas Baptist University recognized two students with 2020 Riley Servant Leadership Award.

During chapel on Monday, October 5 ETBU recognized Emily Jones and Mylan Shed with the 2020 Bob and Gayle Riley Servant Leadership Award. Every year this award is given to two seniors, who “exemplify the embodiment of being a Christian servant leader,” said ETBU in a press release.

Retired President Dr. Bob Riley, who the award is partially named after, said “ETBU continues to raise up men and women as servant leaders who will make a difference as they serve God as leaders in their organizations,” and ” It is a pleasure to present these awards two outstanding students.”

Jones volunteers at Marshall ISD, teaches Sunday school at Mobberly Baptist Church and leads a Life Group at the New Beginnings Baptist Church in addition to being a Leadership Fellow and President of the Student Foundation on campus.

Shed is also extremely active on campus. He is a member of the Joyful Praise choir and dance ministry, Cultural Outreach Ministries, and the Vice President of the Student Government Association. He is also a Tiger Camp Leader and a Thrive Mentor.

In addition to receiving the award each student also got a miniature replica of the Divine Servant statue, which sits on campus near the entrance to the Rogers Spiritual Life Center.